Growers at the Tay Tuu flower village are busy taking care of trees in the hope they will bloom at the right time for the Tet market.



Work on the Tet harvest started three months ago. With investment of 10 - 15 million VND, the owner of this daisy garden expects to earn 40 - 50 million VND.



With COVID-19 impacting the socio-economic situation, flower growers just want a stable price and a bumper harvest to earn some money at Tet./.

VNA