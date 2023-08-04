A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet Air)

HCM City, August 4 (VNA) - Vietjet continues to pioneer launching direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Tiruchirappalli, ready to bring tourists comfortably to India's largest light festival season.

Discovering India has never been so easy, and you'll be even more enchanted with tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes, fees), which will be on sale every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from August 2, 2023 at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. The colorful South Indian land appears in front of your eyes after nearly 5 flight hours.

The first direct flight connecting HCM City to Tiruchirappalli will fly daily from November 2, 2023 with three return flights per week. Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Tiruchirappalli on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays take off at 20:00, land at 23:30 (local time). Flights from Tiruchirappalli to Ho Chi Minh City take off at 00:30 and land at 7:00 (local time) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.

Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (Photo: Vietjet)

With the new direct rute HCM City - Tiruchirappalli, Vietjet has officially increased its total number of flights connecting Vietnam with India to nearly 70 flights per week. Hundreds of thousands of tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes, fees) are open for sale every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday on website www.vietjetair.com and mobile app Vietjet Air, are waiting to bring travel enthusiasts to colorful India.

Besides the direct route Ho Chi Minh City - Tiruchirappalli, passengers also have opportunities to experience flexible flights with the extensive connecting flight network of Vietjet in the region, connecting from India to Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth) and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Southeast Asian countries.

Each Vietjet flight will bring many interesting experiences, as soon as passengers step on the aircraft. Those are rich culinary experiences, with a diverse menu of Indian dishes made from green and organic specialties. That is a fun experience with friendly, hospitable and professional cabin crews. Especially, Vietjet is the only airline to offer Sky Care Comprehensive Travel Insurance to all passengers, passengers will have benefits including reimbursement of medical expenses incurred due to accidents or illnesses (including COVID-19), flight-related problems (including flight delay, baggage delay, baggage loss or damage, lost travel documents), and Global Travel and Medical Support Services 24/7.

Located in the heart of South India, Tiruchirappalli (also known as Trichy or Tiruchi) is a city steeped in ancient architecture, with magnificent colorful temples, left over from the Chola Dynasty, ancient cultures once had a great influence on South Asia and Southeast Asia. Tiruchirappalli promises to be an attractive destination, attracting passionate travelers from all over the world./.

VNA