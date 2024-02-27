Politics Foreign Minister meets leaders of UN, countries in Geneva Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam seeks re-election to UN Human Rights Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to support Vietnam's bid for re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 tenure.

Politics PM receives President and CEO of Siemens Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 26 received Roland Busch, visiting President and CEO of Siemens Group – a German-based technology group that has run its representative office in Vietnam since 1993.