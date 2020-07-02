Politics Vietnam, Cambodia resolve to prevent community spread of COVID-19: spokesperson Vietnam appreciates Cambodia’s decision to annul diplomatic note 698 MFA.IC/API on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 2.

Politics Exhibition proves Vietnam’s sovereignty over archipelagos An exhibition of historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in the East Sea opened in the central province of Quang Tri on July 1.

Politics Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term hosted by the Defence Ministry, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of Defence, on July 1 held phone talks with David F. Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense of the US.

Politics PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.