Football: U19 Vietnam beat Thailand, face Malaysia in final round at Int'l U19 Tournament
Vietnam beat Thailand 1-0 in its third match of the 2022 International U19 Tournament in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 9.
Vietnam will advance to the final round of the 2022 International U19 Tournament. (Photo: VFF)
Though already winning a ticket to the final round, the Vietnamese team still played with high determination. Dinh Bac earned the first score in the 14th minute, which enabled the team to control the match.
Vietnam play Thailand in their third match. (Photo: VFF)In final minutes, Thailand created several dangerous situations but was unable to score, then accepted the 0-1 failure. The result ousted Thailand from the tournament.
With three consecutive wins, Vietnam will play Malaysia next in the final round at 6:30 pm on August 11 night./.