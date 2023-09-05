An overview of the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Vietnam aim to win all three matches in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualification to advance to the finals, said head coach of Vietnam's national and U23 men's squad Philippe Troussier.

In the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers, Vietnam are placed in Group C alongside Guam, Yemen, and Singapore. They will play with Guam on September 6, Yemen on September 9, and Singapore on September 12 in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Speaking at a press conference on September 5 in the province, the coach said that U23 Vietnam targets to not only maintain its number one position in Southeast Asia but also go further, towards the Paris Olympics.





Head coach of Vietnam's national and U23 men's squad Philippe Troussier speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, coach Philippe Troussier decided to select 23 players to the official list of U23 Vietnam to compete in the tournament.



Vietnam will have their first match with Guam at 7pm on September 6 at Viet Tri Stadium, Phu Tho province.

A total of 47 teams will compete in the qualification round, which will take place from September 4 to September 12. The top 16 teams from this round will advance to the finals, with Qatar as the automatic qualifier as hosts.

Saudi Arabia is the current defending champion of the tournament./.