The delegation visits High Command of Military Zone 1 (Source: baohaiquan)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of foreign defence attachés in Vietnam is visiting the northern city of Hai Phong and province of Quang Ninh from August 8-10.



The delegation visited Hong Ha Shipbuilding One-Member Co. Ltd, High Command of Military Zone 1, Quang Ninh provincial Military High Command, and Dong Bac Corporation.



Leaders of the units briefed the guests about their functions, production and trade, search and rescue activities, and international cooperation activities.



Australian defence attaché Colonel Nerolie Mc Donald, head of the delegation, expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for organising the trip, helping to strengthen relations, mutual trust and understanding between the foreign defence attachés and the Vietnamese people and army.



They expected that the Vietnamese defence ministry would continue creating favourable conditions for them to pay working trips to several Vietnamese army units in the near future.-VNA



