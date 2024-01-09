Foreign expert impressed by Vietnamese culture
Gastón Fiorda, an expert on Southeast Asian affairs at the National Radio of Argentina, has expressed his good impressions on the land and people of Vietnam in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.
The cover of the book by Gastón Fiorda. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese people showed the undaunted spirit during their past struggle for national liberation, and diligence in national construction and development, said Fiorda who recently spent three months in Vietnam for his doctoral research.
The expert highlighted cultural practices and rituals in Vietnam, as well as Vietnamese people’s hospitality, which he learned about during his stay in the Southeast Asian nation.
Vietnam has preserved and promoted its historical and cultural values, he said, taking the example of family gatherings held on the death anniversaries of their grandparents and other relatives.
Gastón Fiorda, an expert on Southeast Asian affairs at the National Radio of Argentina. (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese people have also displayed a high sense of responsibility, both citizens’ and social, and their support for and confidence in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) during the national construction and development, said Fiorda, who is also a writer and a journalist.
Culture plays a crucial role in Vietnam’s national construction and defence and international integration, the expert continued, stressing that cultural traits have helped the country raise its role and position in the international arena.
He also commended the Party’s sound leadership in cultural development, and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s guidelines in this regard, saying they match the current situation in the country.
Fiorda wrote a book on Vietnam which debuted at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair in 2022, featuring achievements the country has recorded in Doi Moi (Reform) and its rising role and position in the international arena./.