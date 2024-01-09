Videos Collection of silk paintings on display in Hanoi Having spent many years of his life pursuing silk paintings, artist Nguyen Van Trinh recently unveiled an exquisite collection at The Muse Art Space in Hanoi.

Ao Dai showcase features designers' hometowns 18 renowned Vietnamese ao dai designers introduced designs featuring their own hometowns at a showcase held recently in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports 2023 a successful year of Vietnam’s cultural diplomacy at UNESCO: Ambassador 2023 was a successful year for Vietnam’s multilateral external relations and cultural diplomacy at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), according to former Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van.