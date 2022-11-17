Business Vietnam sees impressive growth in aquatic exports to China Vietnam’s aquatic export revenue to China has grown impressively so far this year, contributing to the success of the fisheries sector.

Business RoK corporation shares ways to operate online auction system with HCM City The Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO) announced on November 16 that it has transferred the operation technology of its OnBid – an online auction system – to Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Wood sector to earn more on woodchips, pellets Vietnamese exporters of wood and wooden furniture expect to bring home 16.5 billion USD this year, fueled by an increase in the overseas shipment of woodchips and wood pellets in the first 10 months of this year.

Business Vietnam, RoK enjoy fruitful maritime, fisheries cooperation: Minister Vietnam is a major partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the field of maritime and fisheries, said RoK Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho Seung-Hwan.