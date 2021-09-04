Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on 76th National Day
Vietnam's national flag hung in a street in Da Nang city to celebrate the National Day (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of many countries have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the Party and State leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, in his congratulatory message sent to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, highlighted his appreciation for the growing Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership and the nations’ mutual support amid the pandemic.
Emperor of Japan Naruhito also cabled his congratulations to the Vietnamese President.
Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in và Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly (NA) Park Byeong-seug congratulated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, expressing their belief that the two countries’ friendship will thrive and their people-to-people exchange will be deepened.
Congratulating President Phuc and Vietnamese people, US President Joe Biden said he is proud of progresses made by the two countries in building their partnership for peace, prosperity and security in the region. He affirmed the US will stand side by side with Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their messages to the Vietnamese State leader, Governor-General of Australia David Hurley vowed to continue supporting Vietnam in accessing COVID-19 vaccine sources, while President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier lauded the role and multilateral efforts of Vietnam and Germany in upgrading the EU-ASEAN ties to strategic partnership and hoped the bilateral cooperation to grow stronger despite the pandemic.
Also sending congratulations to Phuc were President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Governor-General of Canada Mary Simon, President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Salman of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, among many others.
On the occasion, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received congratulations from Speaker of the Senate of Canada George Furey and Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Anthony Rota, President of the Senate of Romania Anca Dana Dragu, and Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament Gombojav Zandanshatar, among others.
Meanwhile, similar messages were delivered to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh from his Romanian, Bangladeshi and Mongolian counterparts.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also received congratulations from his counterparts from Romania, Egypt, Algeria, Mongolia, Turkey, and Sri Lanka./.