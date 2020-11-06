Foreign leaders extend sympathies over floods in central region
Leaders of Egypt and Germany have extended their sympathies to Vietnamese leaders over the heavy property and human losses caused by recent floods and landslides in the central region.
Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union help clean a school after floodwater recedes in Huong Viet commune of Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi sent a message of sympathies to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.
German Chancellor Angela Markel delivered a message of sympathies to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
In the message, she expressed her deepest condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Vietnam, and wished the injured a healthy recovery.
A similar message of sympathies from Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov was also delivered to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
Vietnam’s centre region was left devastated after bearing the brunt of six storms and tropical depressions in October. Since late September, 235 local people have been listed as dead and missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND (735.25 million USD), according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./.