Sultan of Brunei Haji Hasanal Bolkiah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo extended greetings to President Phuc and PM Chinh.King of Malaysia Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah sent a greetings message to President Phuc.King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongorn sent greetings to President Phuc, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did the same to his Vietnamese counterpart Chinh.President of Singapore Halimah Yacob extended greetings to President Phuc.

The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is Chairman of the Steering Committee for China-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation; Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn; Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Foreign Minister of the DPRK Ri Son-gwon; Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi; Thai Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai; and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan sent messages and letters of greetings to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane also cabled a greetings message to Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung./.