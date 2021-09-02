Foreign leaders greet Vietnam on 76th National Day
Leaders of countries across the world have extended greetings to Vietnam on the occasion of the country’s 76th National Day (September 2).
General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Saysomphone Phomvihane sent their greetings to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping extended greetings to General Secretary Trong and President Phuc, while Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Li Zhanshu did the same to PM Chinh and NA Chairman Hue, respectively.
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin, and Acting President of the Senate Sim Ka cabled their to the CPV Central Committee, President Phuc, PM Chinh and NA Chairman Hue.
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, PM Manuel Marrero Cruz and President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez sent their greetings to General Secretary Trong, President Phuc, PM Chinh, and NA Chairman Hue, respectively.
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to General Secretary Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Meanwhile, PM Mikhail Mishustin did the same to his Vietnamese counterpart Chinh, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin sent their greetings to NA Chairman Hue.
Chairman of the Workers’ Party and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un cabled a greetings message to General Secretary Trong and President Phuc, while Premier Kim Tok-hun did the same to PM Chinh.
Flying the national flag at Ba Dinh Square (Photo: VNA)Sultan of Brunei Haji Hasanal Bolkiah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo extended greetings to President Phuc and PM Chinh.
King of Malaysia Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah sent a greetings message to President Phuc.
King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongorn sent greetings to President Phuc, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did the same to his Vietnamese counterpart Chinh.
President of Singapore Halimah Yacob extended greetings to President Phuc.
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith; Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is Chairman of the Steering Committee for China-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation; Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn; Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Foreign Minister of the DPRK Ri Son-gwon; Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi; Thai Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai; and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan sent messages and letters of greetings to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.
Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane also cabled a greetings message to Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung./.