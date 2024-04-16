Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – On the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's birthday on April 14, leaders of countries and political parties including those from Laos, China, Cuba, Russia, Belarus, and Dominica, have sent letters and messages of congratulations to the Vietnamese Party chief.

The leaders of countries and political parties congratulated Vietnam on its outstanding achievements in national construction and development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by Trong. They affirmed that they will keep working with the Vietnamese Party leader to grow bilateral relations.

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith emphasised that Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong pays great attention and actively contributes to cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping affirmed that he "attaches great importance to China-Vietnam relations and is ready to work with Trong to maintain strategic exchanges and the orientation to develop Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed that "Nguyen Phu Trong's contributions are decisive in leading the Communist Party of Vietnam on the path of building socialism in Vietnam".

Russian President Vladimir Putin also appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Vietnamese Party General Secretary to the development of the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership. Russian Prime Minister M. Mishustin and Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev emphasised Trong’s great contribution to consolidating the friendship, mutual understanding, and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation G. Zyuganov affirmed that Trong’s life is associated with the growth and increasing prestige of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the international arena./.