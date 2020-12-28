Business Kien Giang approves in principle 64 million USD coastal road The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has approved in principle a project on building the Hon Dat - Kien Luong coastal road from 2021 to 2024.

Business Vietnam adds 3,200 new OCOP products this year Vietnam has verified, rated, and recognised a total of 3,200 products as “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” goods this year, 800 higher than planned, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Da Nang urged to improve investment environment Despite attracting 341 investment projects with 847.3 million USD in 2018-2020, Da Nang City has to cope with poor development of supportive industries and the skilled labour force for high-tech industries in its efforts to build the city into an investment hub in central Vietnam.