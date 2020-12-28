Foreign media praise Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020
Despite being the lowest in the past three decades, Vietnam’s 2.91 percent growth recorded this year is still a success of the nation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the whole world, according to foreign media.
The factory of the Phu Tho Textile Co. Ltd (Photo: VNA)
The UK-based BBC said the growth surpassed the World Bank’s October prediction of 2.8 percent for the country
The Singaporean newspaper Business Times and UK news agency Reuters noted strict quarantine and traceability measures were conducive to Vietnam’s quick containment of COVID-19 outbreaks, helping local economic activities recover faster than those in other Asian countries.
The Dailymail commented that Vietnam has long been among the fastest growing economies in Asia. Despite a sharp decrease in growth this year compared to that in 2019, Vietnam recorded positive signs in many economic activities in the context of a pandemic-caused global recession.
Massive quarantine, extensive exposure tracking and tight travel restriction have allowed factories to stay operational and people to quickly get back to work, it said./.