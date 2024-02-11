Society Vietnamese students in Israel celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese students at the Arava International Centre for Agriculture Training (AICAT) in the south of Israel have held a get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2024.

Society Localities welcome first tourists in Lunar New Year The Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name welcomed more than 125 domestic and international flights carrying over 17,000 passengers on February 10, the first day of the Year of the Dragon.

Society Tet gathering held for Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) hosted a meeting with Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies in New York on February 8 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the the biggest festival of Vietnam.

Society “Xuan Que Huong” programme held for OVs in Vientiane A “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme was held by the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Laos on February 8 to bring the Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the host country.