Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan seek to promote multifaceted cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi has held working sessions with relevant agencies of Uzbekistan to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Burundi sign agreement on visa exemption Vietnam and Burundi have signed an agreement on visa exemption for the two countries’ citizens holding diplomatic and official passports.

Politics Vietnam places importance on multi-faceted cooperation with Sweden: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to developing the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Sweden during his reception for Swedish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Robert Rydberg in Hanoi on June 10.