Geneva (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.

At the meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and supports the central role of the UN in the global governance system and in solving common challenges. He called on the UN to continue to support Vietnam in developing the country and contributing to building a peaceful, stable, and resilient Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community.

The Vietnamese official welcomed the initiatives of Secretary-General Guterres and shared Vietnam's recent efforts such as adopting the roadmap to realise the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and implementing commitments on climate change at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), including the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Son also announced that Vietnam will continue to send officers and soldiers to the UN peacekeeping force in the coming time, including the police.

Guterres expressed his admiration for Vietnam's achievements and thanked the country for its great cooperation with and support to UN priorities, especially in participating in peacekeeping, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, supporting the reform of the Security Council and international financial institutions, and pioneering the implementation of climate change commitments.

At the meeting with President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, Son highly appreciated the President’s role, especially in the context of the complicated world situation, affirming that under the leadership of the President, the UN has made many positive contributions to promoting international law, maintaining peace, stability, and development cooperation among countries, as well as supporting the efforts of countries, including Vietnam, in handling urgent challenges related to climate change and rising sea levels. On this occasion, he invited official to visit Vietnam in 2024.

Francis affirmed that Vietnam has made practical contributions to the work of the UN in general as well as to his office in particular, including sending staff to work at the office.

He agreed with Vietnam on concerns about peace, respect for international law, and response to climate change, emphasising that in the world’s complicated situation, the UN and its member states need to join hands to handle emerging international issues and focus on promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In that spirit, the UN plans to organise a “Sustainability Week” in April 2024 with five main topics of tourism, infrastructure, energy, sustainable debt handling and transport, as a response to the “Future Summit” scheduled to be held in September 2024. He said he looks forward to Vietnam's active participation.

The Vietnamese Foreign Minister also met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during which Son highly appreciated the development of the Vietnam - Iran relations in recent times, especially high-level contacts between the two countries. He said he hopes that the two Foreign Ministries will continue to coordinate closely and together with relevant agencies to fully and effectively implement agreements reached during the visit to Iran by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in August 2023, as well as at the meeting between Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber in January 2024.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son meets with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian. (Photo: VNA)

Son proposed the two sides facilitate the operation of the two countries' businesses, calling on Iran to support the development and open the market for Vietnamese Halal products and strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, including the UN.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Iran in Southeast Asia. He said he hopes that the two countries will continue to strive to increase two-way trade turnover to commensurate with the bilateral relations’ potential, and enhance cooperation in education and training.

The two sides also discussed international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in the Middle East, and agreed to strengthen cooperation to contribute to peace, stability, and development in the region and around the world. The Iranian diplomat also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Iran soon.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (right) and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Abugaliuly Nurtleu. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Abugaliuly Nurtleu, Son affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, an important partner of Vietnam in Central Asia.

He welcomed the results of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Vietnam in August 2023 and expressed his hope the two sides will continue to coordinate closely to implement the agreements reached during the visit.

For his part, the Kazakhstani leader affirmed that his country attaches special importance to the relations with Vietnam and agreed that the two sides need to promote cooperation and support each other at international forums.

The two sides agreed that it is necessary to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones; further promote cooperation in the fields of economics - trade – investment; and create more favourable conditions for transport, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The same day, Son also met separately with Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. During the meetings, he affirmed the common stance of ASEAN and Vietnam on solving disputes peacefully based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), ensuring safety and security of navigation and overflight in the East Sea./.