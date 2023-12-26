Society President bestows Bravery Order upon leader of FAS Angel rescue team President Vo Van Thuong on December 26 signed a decision to present the Bravery Order to Pham Quoc Viet, head of FAS Angel, a volunteer rescue team in Hanoi, who risked his life to save people and property in a deadly fire in the capital city in September.

Society Biometric authentication continues to be applied for air passengers The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on December 25 issued a written report to the Ministry of Transport asking for its approval of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)’s proposal to continue applying biometric authentication for air passengers.

Society Australian fund helps Ba Ria – Vung Tau improve quality of refraction service The Fred Hollows Vietnam (FHFVN, Australia) has provided a 3.6-billion-VND (nearly 150,000 USD) aid package for the Eye Hospital of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to improve the quality of refraction services in the locality.