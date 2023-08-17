Business Ministry building long-term strategy on rice exports, market stabilisation: official The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is building a long-term strategy on rice export and market stabilisation, following bans by several countries, according to Deputy Director of the MoIT's Import-Export Department Tran Quoc Toan.

Business EC launches anti-dumping, anti-subsidy investigations into Vietnam’s cold-rolled stainless steel The European Commission (EC) has announced the launch of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax investigations into cold-rolled stainless steel products imported from Vietnam, Taiwan (China) and Türkiye, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand in full swing The annual Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand is taking place in Bangkok, featuring a record number of some 100 Vietnamese firms showcasing their products.

Business Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,951 VND/USD on August 17, up 33 VND from the previous day.