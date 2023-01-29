Foreign suppliers pay 1.8 trillion VND in taxes
Tax payers at the Hanoi Tax Department (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign suppliers have paid taxes worth 1.8 trillion VND (76.7 million USD) via the official portal serving their operations in Vietnam.
Of the sum, Meta (Facebook) contributed 34.5 million EUR, Google 28.8 million USD, and Apple 174 billion VND.
The General Department of Taxation’s portal https://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn/nccnn/Reques was exclusively developed for foreign suppliers and put in place on March 21 last year.
So far, it has seen 45 suppliers registering and paying taxes./.
