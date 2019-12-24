Destinations Linh Phuoc Pagoda-renowned spiritual venue in Da Lat Linh Phuoc pagoda, located at 120 Tu Phuoc, Ward 11 in the resort city of Da Lat, is known as the pagoda of Vietnamese records.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022 To afford the tourism industry growth impetus, the government has agreed on visa waivers for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belarus.

Travel Vietnam to boost tourism development in protective forests Developing tourism and services in protective and special-use forests in parallel with conservation will become a key part of the national economy in the future, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Travel Bac Ninh moves towards green tourism Boasting a long list of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, the northern province of Bac Ninh has huge potential to develop its non-smoke industry.