Foreign tourists to Hanoi expected to exceed 7 million in 2019
The pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem lake and Hanoi Old Quarter are popular destinations for Hanoians and tourists (Photo VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of tourists to Hanoi is estimated to reach nearly 29 million in 2019, up 10 percent from the previous year, including over 7 million foreigners, a year-on-year rise of 17 percent.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the tourism sector is expected to gross over 103.8 trillion VND (4.48 billion USD) in revenue, up 34 percent compared to the previous year.
In 2019, Hanoi won the Travelers’ Choice Awards and was ranked among the 25 leading destinations in Asia, and the 25 world’s leading places on TripAdvisor website.
CNN listed Hanoi along with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang as the best travel destinations in Asia in 2019. Many highlights of Hanoi were listed in the CNN’s article suggesting 13 memorable experiences for foreign visitors in Vietnam such as “search for the best pho in Hanoi”, “make vermicelli noodles in Cu Da village”, and “ride the Reunification Express (officially known as North-South Railway)”.
The city has coordinated with CNN to promote its image through short advertising clips such as “Hanoi-Cradle of Heritage” and “Hanoi-Heart of Vietnam”, which have attracted a lot of foreign viewers.
After completing the deal for 2018-2019, the capital signed another contract with CNN for 2019-2024.
In 2019, Hanoi was also ranked fifth among the seven best places in Asia for solo travellers by Bigseventravel. The Italian tourism website described Hanoi as a hectic, crazy and often confusing city, and a wonderful base from which to explore the north of Vietnam, including the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh and the popular resort town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
According to Mastercard’s Asia Pacific Destinations Index, Hanoi ranked 15th among the 20 leading destinations in the region.
Hanoi was also shortlisted for the World’s Leading City Destination at the 2019 World Travel Awards (WTA).
In 2020, the capital city strives to welcome approximately 32 million visitors, including 8.22 million foreigners, up 10.2 percent and 17 percent year-on-year respectively.
The total tourism revenue is expected to exceed 116.7 trillion VND, a yearly rise of 12.5 percent./.