Foreigners illegally entering Vietnam found in Da Nang
Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang police has detected two cases of foreigners illegally entering Vietnam.
In an official announcement on July 21, the city police said in an administrative inspection of a house in Duong Tu Giang street, Khue My ward, on July 11, they found four Chinese who had illegally entered Vietnam. The police has launched a case on “brokering illegal entry into Vietnam” under Article 348 of the Penal Code.
Another inspection of a hotel in Loseby street, An Hai Bac ward on July 16, revealed 27 Chinese who had also illegally entered the country. The group of foreigners have been tested for SARS-CoV-2, and the results of the first tests were all negative. They are now being quarantined at the hotel.
Investigation is underway into the cases./.
