Society Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted On July 21, more than 40 principals and directors of Vietnam's leading higher education institutions participated in a conference on promoting opportunities for studying the international education programs in Vietnam.

Society Conference seek to enhance int’l education programmes for students A conference aiming to promote opportunities for Vietnamese and foreign students to join international education programmes in Vietnam was held by the Ministry of Education and Training in Hanoi on July 21.

Society War martyrs’ families honoured in Quang Nam Seventy-three “The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit” certificates were presented to families of war martyrs during a ceremony in the central province of Quang Nam on July 21.