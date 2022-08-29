A woman (left) reacts while receiving a Pfizer booster vaccine for COVID-19 in Jakarta, on March 29. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has required international arrivals aged 18 and above who wish to travel within its territory to receive at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, under a circular of the COVID-19 Task Force concerning domestic travel provision, which started to take effect on August 25.



Domestic travelers aged 6-17 years returning from overseas are exempt from any vaccination requirement, the circular said. Those who forge medical certificates, which are mandatory for travel, will be dealt with in line with Indonesian law.



In related news, the spokesman of Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said that the vaccination policy is one of the three main layers of public protection for preventing COVID-19 infections.



The pandemic is not over yet and there is not enough scientific evidence that shows that vaccination is enough to create immunity./.