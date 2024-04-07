Vietnam’s forest coverage was maintained at over 42% in 2023, according to the latest announcement of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The north central and central coastal region boasted the largest forest area, covering over 5.6 million hectares, and the highest forest coverage rate of nearly 55%.

Conversely, the Mekong Delta recorded the smallest forest area, with more than 240,000 hectares, equivalent to 5.4% of the region’s total land area.

Nghe An reported the largest forest area, encompassing over 1 million hectares, followed by Quang Nam with over 680,000 hectares, and Son La with over 675,000 hectares./.

