Forest covers 42.02% of Vietnam’s total area by end of 2021
Vietnam had 14,745,201ha of forest area, of which 10,171,757 ha are natural forests and 4,573,444 ha are planted ones, including open canopy forests, as of December 1, 2021, according to a decision announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The total area of forest meeting standards for calculating forest cover was 13,923,108ha, resulting in a percentage of forest cover of 42.02%.
In the decision, the ministry assigned the Administration of Forestry to establish a national forest resources database.
The Ministry required localities that recorded a reduction in natural forest area in 2021 to investigate the causes of the reduction and undertake measures to restore the forests, as well as to identify and punish those who are responsible for the reduction in forest area.
In 2020, the country had 10,279,185ha of natural forest and 4,398,030ha of planted forest. The total area of forest meeting standards for calculating forest cover was 13,919,557ha, and a forest coverage of 42.01%./.