Business More efforts needed to untangle knots for businesses: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 27 asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to effectively put in place issued policies and those expected to be adopted in order to untangle knots facing businesses, control inflation, and spur socio-economic recovery and development, thus achieving the targets set for 2024.

Videos Additional 3,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has initially added 3,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Business Government's policy to support businesses, people in 2024: Finance Minister The Ministry of Finance (MoF) plans to implement several policies to support the business sector and people, and promote the country's economic growth in 2024, according to Minister Ho Duc Phoc.

Business Vietnam aims to increase export turnover by 6% by 2024 The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) aims to increase total export turnover in 2024 by about 6% compared to 2023 and maintain a trade surplus of about 15 billion USD for the ninth consecutive year.