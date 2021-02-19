SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the National Assembly, the President, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) issued a special announcement on the death of former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong.
Former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong (Photo: VNA)
Comrade Truong Vinh Trong (also known as Hai Nghia) was born on November 11, 1942, in Binh Hoa commune, Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. He resided in Giong Trom district’s Luong Quoi commune.
He passed away at 3:25am on February 19 at the age of 79 due to ailment and old age.
He joined the revolution in January 1960 and the Party on October 25, 1964.
Comrade Truong Vinh Trong was an alternate member of the 6th-tenure CPV Central Committee; official member of the CPV Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee in the 9th and 10th tenures; member of the Politburo in the 10th tenure; deputy to the 8th and 11th National Assembly. He was former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Home Affairs, and former Deputy Prime Minister.
Throughout over 60 years of participating in revolutionary activities, he made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the CPV and the nation.
He was conferred with the Ho Chi Minh Order and the 55-year Party membership badge, and many other noble distinctions.
To commemorate comrade Truong Vinh Trong, the CPV Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government and the VFF Central Committee decided to hold a State funeral for him.
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided that the State Funeral Board includes 21 comrades, headed by Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong receives policy beneficiaries and revolution contributors of Gia Lai and Kien Giang provinces on May 23, 2007, in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided that the State Funeral Board includes 21 comrades, headed by Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.
Comrade Truong Vinh Trong will be laid in state at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee.
The respect-paying ceremony will take place from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee on February 21, and from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, on the same day.
The memorial service will be held at 9:00 am at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee on February 22.
The burial ceremony will take place at 11:00 am on the same day at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province./.