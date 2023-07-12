Vietnam and Israel conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement on April 2, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

As President of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association, Levy said he will work to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, and encourage Israeli firms to operate in Vietnam.Ample room remains for cooperation between the two countries, covering clean energy, the former ambassador said, expressing his hope to organise a business forum in the time ahead.This would take time, but will surely be a success, he said, stressing that Israel considers Vietnam a great partner and puts much confidence in the country.Notably, the two countries will sign a bilateral free trade agreement in the coming time, which is expected to facilitate collaboration in science and technology, he continued.Levy also expressed his belief that the bilateral relations will be further tightened in the next 5-10 years, and many Israeli companies will relocate to Vietnam – a big market with huge opportunities./.