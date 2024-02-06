Former Lao leader’s contributions to bilateral relationship spotlighted
The Party Committee of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on February 6 held a meeting on the occasion of the 100th birthday of Khamtay Siphandone, former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos (February 8, 1924-2024).
Khamphan Pheuyavong, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training (L), presents a basket of flowers to Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien on the occasion of Vietnam's Lunar New Year. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting was among the activities celebrating major holidays and historical events of the two neighbouring countries.
It was attended by Khamphan Pheuyavong, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training, and representatives from the embassy and the Vietnamese community in Laos.
Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien underlined the importance of the meeting to raising the awareness among the Vietnamese community in Laos, especially youths, about the life and career of revolutionary veterans of the two countries, as well as their special relationship.
Khamphan Pheuyavong reviewed the life and career of Khamtay Siphandone, one of the first leaders of the Lao revolution, emphasising his significant contributions to the cause of national defence, construction and development in Laos, as well as the Vietnam-Laos relationship.
He suggested the two countries’ people, especially the young generation, follow the examples of predecessor leaders, and contribute more to preserving and strengthening the special friendship, making it green forever./.