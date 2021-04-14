Society Seven defendants in Phu Tho ethanol case file appeals Seven defendants and one unit whose rights and obligations were associated with the Phu Tho ethanol plant case have filed appeals after the Hanoi People’s Court passed judgement a month ago.

Drug trafficker caught in Dien Bien A man was arrested on April 13 in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien for smuggling 30 bricks of heroin weighing 10.5kg, according to the provincial police.

Autism disorders benefit from 'multidisciplinary interventions' An 8-year-old boy from HCM City diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder is now able to communicate with friends, family and teachers after receiving four years of multidisciplinary treatment.

COVID-19 prevention prioritised at Hung Kings Temple Festival For the Hung Kings Temple Festival to take place safely and efficiently this year, authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho has directed relevant units to build detailed plans ensuring conditions to thoroughly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures.