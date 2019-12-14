Former youth volunteers hold national congress in Hanoi
Vu Trong Kim was re-elected as Chairman of the association for the 2019-2024 tenure. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth national congress of the Vietnam Ex-Youth Volunteers Association took place in Hanoi on December 14.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent flowers to congratulate the congress.
Vu Trong Kim was re-elected as Chairman of the association for the 2019-2024 tenure.
He said more than 554,200 former youth volunteers are living across localities.
Over the past five years, the association has coordinated with relevant agencies to identify 944 fallen soldiers and 921 wounded ones, he added.
Thanks to donations of organisations and individuals, the association has built 4,200 houses worth over 215 billion VND (9.23 million USD) for the needy, along with 8,000 savings books worth 287 billion VND, and over 380,000 gift packages worth about 180 billion VND.
There are over 13,000 models where ex-youth volunteers do good business and help each other escape poverty sustainably, generating jobs for nearly 40,000 labourers, mostly children of former youth volunteers./.