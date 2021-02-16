A medical checkpoint in Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Forty COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 16, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the new cases, 38 are in Hai Duong, one each in Hanoi and Quang Ninh.



The national count is now 2,311 cases, with 1,412 locally-transmitted cases including 719 cases detected since January 27.

Six patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,573.

The death toll remained at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 twice and 20 thrice.

A total 128,080 people are being quarantined nationwide./.