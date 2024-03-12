Business Vietnamese economy forecast to expand at 5.5 % in Q1 The Vietnamese economy is forecast to expand at 5.5% in the first quarter of the year as manufacturing and trade regain momentum, according to the United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB).

Business Scholar analyses why US should recognise Vietnam as market economy The newly elevated relationship between Vietnam and the US to the comprehensive strategic partnership not only deepens the two countries’ diplomatic relations but translates as an opportunity for Washington to upgrade Vietnam’s recognition as a market economy, said James Borton - a non-resident senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute (FPI) of the Johns Hopkins University’s Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Business SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 to take place in June The US Embassy in Vietnam held a conference in Hanoi on March 11 to open registration for the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024, which has been scheduled to take place on June 23 and 26 in Washington D.C.

Business Domestic airlines’ fleets likely to shrink in two years: CAAV The fleets of some Vietnamese airlines are likely to shrink in 2024 and 2025, thus subsequently affecting their transportation capacity on domestic and international routes, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).