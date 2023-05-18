The 7th Forum of Entities Associated with ASEAN opens in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 15 (Photo: asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) has recently organised the 7th Forum of Entities Associated with ASEAN, gathering representatives of professional associations in the region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs Tran Duc Binh emphasised that as ASEAN prepares for the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision to develop a comprehensive, inclusive, and forward-looking ASEAN Community, the anticipated role of the ASEAN Entities is vital.



For his part, Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn affirmed that collaboration between ASEC and the entities are among the crucial components to assist the early realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

Meanwhile, Director for Community Affairs Lee Yoong Yoong expressed his hope that the forum will bring stronger cooperation among all stakeholders for a more effective ASEAN Community building efforts.

There are currently 77 entities associated with ASEAN listed in Annex 2 of the ASEAN Charter. The forum continues to serve as a platform to strengthen relations between ASEC, entities, sectoral bodies, ASEAN related centres, and among themselves./.