Nguyen Huu Tu, standing member of the Presidium of the VYF Central Committee, speaks at the forum in Hanoi on November 30. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Central Committee and Google jointly organised a forum on information safety on cyberspace for young people and the elderly in Hanoi on November 30.

In his remarks at the forum, Nguyen Huu Tu, standing member of the Presidium of the VYF Central Committee, said the emergence of digital platforms has greatly facilitated youth work, citing examples like the use of such apps as Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom and Google Meet, youth unions and associations can easily manage their activities and hold regular online meetings.

Moreover, social media platform like Facebook, Zalo, Youtube, Tiktok have become familiar for all people, especially young people, who use them to socialise, entertain, do business and seek jobs.

However, social networks also contain potential risks of insecurity, he said, adding that if users are not vigilant to fake news and toxic information, it is easy for bad people to take advantage of them to commit crimes, affecting the safety of individuals and families.

Le Binh Duong, Deputy Secretary of the National Centre for Technological Progress Youth Union under the Ministry of Science and Technology advised internet users to refrain from sharing personal information and only provide information to trusted individuals and organisations.



Participants at the event were given advice on how to protect personal information in cyberspace, and engaged in discussions on the role of young people in preventing and combating toxic information and in instructing other people, including the elderly, to use the internet in a safe manner.

They also had chances to experience interacting with cyber security tools provided by Google, thereby guiding users to practice security testing skills, avoid being scammed and browse safely.

On this occasion, Google offered 500 scholarships for Vietnamese youths to attend a training course in how to interact more safely and proactively in cyberspace, identify common cyber risks, threats and vulnerabilities. They will also be equipped with knowledge to prepare for the CompTIA Security exam which enables them to earn a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career.

Since August, the VYF Central Commitee and Google have organised training courses on cyber security for more than 9,000 young people nationwide. After that, young people in 10 provinces and cities have imparted knowledge on information safety in cyberspace to more than 6,700 elderly people through community activities./.