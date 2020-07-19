A corner of Nha Trang city (Source: VNA)



Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper on July 18 coordinated with the Department of Tourism of south central Khanh Hoa province to organise a forum in Nha Trang to promote tourism in the coastal resort city, which is well known for its beautiful beaches, diving sites and offshore islands.



More than 150 guests from tourism departments in the south central provinces and travel businesses were brought together at the event as part of the “Impressive Vietnam” programme launched by Tuoi Tre Newspaper.



The programme is in response to “Vietnamese people travel to Vietnamese destinations”, a government-back nationwide campaign meant to encourage Vietnamese citizens to travel domestically in order to support local businesses which have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said after successfully curbing the COVID-19 pandemic at home, Vietnam has entered a new period with the dual targets of reviving the economy and ensuring the public heath.



The tourism sector has adopted a number of incentives to recover the market, primarily domestic tourism, she added.



Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang said all tourist sites in the province have been re-opened to visitors.



In June, the province welcomed more than 40,000 visitors, up over 80 percent against the previous month.



With a coastline of more than 380km and numerous bays, lagoons, islands and golden sandy beaches, Khanh Hoa has a lot of potential to develop sea-based tourism. The province is home to three bays, namely Van Phong, Nha Trang and Cam Ranh.

The Star, a leading Malaysian newspaper, has described Nha Trang as the “underrated pearl” of Vietnam. Stretching over 6km of powdery white sand, the crescent-shaped Nha Trang Beach overlooks one of the most beautiful bays in the world – Nha Trang Bay – and is easily accessible by foot from the bustling heart of the city, it said.



Last year, more than 143,000 visitors flocked to the biennial Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival./.