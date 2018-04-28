Vietnamese students seek information on studying in China at an exhibition on the sidelines of the forum (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

A forum on Vietnam – China tertiary education took place in Hanoi on April 27, gathering representatives from 30 Chinese universities with high global ranking.The Hanoi University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH) in collaboration with the global education services company GES Vietnam organised the event.Participants exchanged information on cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese universities, and experience in building university branches overseas. They also proposed orientations to design joint training programmes and boost connectivity between universities of the two countries.Opening the forum, USSH Vice Rector Nguyen Van Kim said Chinese universities are special and biggest partners of the USSH.Kim noted a large number of USSH lecturers have received education in China, while the university itself has trained many Chinese students, some of them holding important positions in China.To date, the USSH has signed cooperation pacts with 45 Chinese universities. It established a centre for Vietnamese studies at the Beijing Foreign Studies University.From 2007 to 2018, the USSH trained 4,146 Chinese students of different levels.Kim suggested the USSH continue fostering collaboration with traditional Chinese partners in areas such as Yunnan, Guangxi, Beijing, and Shanghai, and seeking new partnerships.He pointed to a range of measures to boost training cooperation, including organising seminars, conducting joint researches, and exchanging students.-VNA