Forum talks enhancement of Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership
Experts at the Vietnam Forum in New Delhi on December 21. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – The second Vietnam Forum took place in New Delhi on December 21 under the theme “Enhancing Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership towards 2030”.
In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said the two countries share a common target of creating a peaceful and stable environment for national development. They also attach importance to the multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and supports regional and world orders based on international law.
He held that the countries hold much potential for reinforcing coordination at regional and international forums like what they have done at the United Nations General Assembly and other organisations.
Sanjeev Jain, Director for South at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, highly valued achievements in bilateral relations over the last 50 years, noting that the two countries will continue promoting these relations and obtain more successes in the coming time.
Other participants shared the view that Vietnam and India boast considerable convergence of strategic interests as they share many values, have common viewpoints on regional and international issues, carry out strategic foreign policies of self-reliance, consider each other as highly prioritised partners in their foreign policies, and serve as active members in multilateral mechanisms.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (front, third from right) and other participants in the forum pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)There remains huge room for the two countries to develop bilateral cooperation on par with the comprehensive strategic partnership, experts said, adding that to make relations more intensive and substantive, aside from bringing into play achievements obtained in the recent past, the Vietnamese and Indian Governments should step up connections in multiple areas.
In terms of politics-diplomacy, both sides should foster delegation exchanges at all levels and cooperation programmes between ministries, sectors, and localities; strengthen bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and maintain effective coordination at multilateral forums.
Vietnam and India also need to expand and consolidate security and defence ties, including in defence manufacturing and navigation.
Regarding economy and trade, they should make use of every resource to boost partnerships for common development, intensify and expand bilateral and multilateral investment cooperation agreements, and increase connectivity in maritime and air transport to facilitate economic and trade links.
In addition, the two sides should step up popularising each other’s culture and tourism, preserve the values of their cultural connectivity, and simplify travel procedures, according to experts.
At the forum, participants also expressed their wish to witness the elevation of the Vietnam - India ties to a new level in the time ahead./.