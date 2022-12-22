Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Japan's Tochigi prefecture see huge cooperation potential: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said the potential for cooperation between Japan’s Tochigi prefecture and Vietnamese localities remains huge as they have supplementary strengths.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convenes 24th session The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 24th session on December 20 and 21 in Hanoi, deciding disciplinary measures on many Party organisations and individuals.