Business Coffee, pepper prices forecast to keep rising due to supply shortages The prices of Vietnamese coffee and pepper are forecast to continue increasing due to limited supply while the export of these products has also enjoyed relative growth, according to insiders.

Business Banks continue to cut deposit interest rates A decrease in deposit interest rates has been recorded in a number of banks from the beginning of April.

Business Vietnam faces serious shortage of aircraft: CAAV Director Airplane engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW)’s recalling of a number of A321Neo aircraft operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air has caused the domestic aviation industry to face a serious shortage of aircraft, said Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang at a conference held by the Ministry of Transport on April 1.

Business Roadmap for 2021-2030 national electricity development plan approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a roadmap for the implementation of the national electricity development plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.