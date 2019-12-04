Founding anniversary of Vietnam’s People Army marked in Singapore
Singapore (VNA) – The Vietnamese Defence Attaché Office in Singapore held a ceremony on December 3 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.
The event saw the attendance of ambassadors and deputy ambassadors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries, high-ranking Singaporean defence officers and more than 200 guests.
In her remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Tao Thi Thanh Huong highlighted Vietnam’s motto for national defence, which is “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Vietnam aims to combine economy with national defence and security and foreign relations in order to serve national construction and protection, she added.
Colonel Do Mai Khanh, Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Singapore, briefed the guests on the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam’s National Defence that features major policies as well as challenges to the country’s defence.
The release of the document aims to make Vietnam’s national defence policy transparent, thus contributing to enhancing understanding and trust between the Vietnamese army and people with their foreign counterparts, and improving cooperation between Vietnam and other countries along with regional and international organisations in dealing with emerging security issues.
Khanh stressed that defence ties between Vietnam and Singapore have developed strongly, especially in terms of delegation exchanges, personnel training and coordination at multilateral forums.
On the basis of a defence cooperation agreement signed in 2009, the two countries have effectively implemented their annual defence policy dialogue mechanism at the deputy-ministerial level, stepped up naval cooperation, worked together to ensure maritime security and safety, and joined hands in intelligence, security and anti-terrorism efforts, the officer said./.