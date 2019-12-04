Politics HCM City Party Committee leader visits Australia Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan is making a working trip to Australia from December 1-5 at the invitation of the Australian government.

Politics Vietnam, Russia enhance cooperation in crime combat Minister of Public Security, General To Lam and Director of the Russian National Guard General Victor Zolotov held talks in Hanoi on December 3.

Politics Prime Minister greets Kenyan guest Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma in Hanoi on December 3.

Politics PM welcomes Director of Russia’s National Guard Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Director of the National Guard of Russia General Viktor Zolotov in Hanoi on December 3.