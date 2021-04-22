A passenger in protective gear at an check-in kiosks in Noi Bai International Airport of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Four imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 22, according to the Health Ministry.



The national count increased to 2,816, with 1,570 domestic infections.

The number of recovered patients reached 2,490, while the death toll remained at 35.

Among active patients, 40 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus from once to three times.

A total 39,191 people who had close contact with or arrived from pandemic areas are being quarantined nationwide./.