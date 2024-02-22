Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien (middle) presents the President's decision to four military officers (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on February 22 to present the President’s decision to send four military officers to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Abyei area.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien, who is also at the helm of the ministry’s Steering Committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, asked the outgoing officers to uphold internal solidarity, fully grasp relevant situation and work closely with local forces, thus embodying the positive images of Uncle Ho’s soldiers.

To date, Vietnam has sent 792 officers and seasoned soldiers, both individually and as units, to UN peacekeeping missions. Among a total of 83 personnel who have completed their missions and returned home, 25 have been highly praised by the United Nations for their outstanding performance and awarded with certificates of merit.

This latest dispatch reinforces Vietnam's commitment to international cooperation and its dedication to promoting peace and stability in conflict-affected regions./.