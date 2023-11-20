Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

According to initial information, their fishing vessel, coded BD 98268 TS, broke up and sank amid strong winds at 3:30am on November 20, in an area about 92 nautical miles northeast of Binh Thuan’s Phu Quy Island. The crew members clung to the floating parts from the original vessel to survive.Notified of the incident, the Binh Dinh People’s Committee asked the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the High Command of Coast Guard Region 3, and the Vietnam People’s Navy to quickly send personal and equipment to save the fishermen. It also deployed to a team to coordinate with Binh Thuan authorities in the search and rescue.Vessels operating near the area of the incident were also asked to help with the search and rescue mission./.