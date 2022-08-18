Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – French experts shared experience in data digitalisation and the handling of administrative procedures at a workshop in Hanoi on August 18.



The event, jointly held by the Vietnamese Government Office and the French Embassy, is part of a programme on cooperation in administrative modernisation in combination with digital transformation in 2022-2023 within the framework of a memorandum of understanding between the Office and the French Ministry of Economy and Finance on e-government development and administrative modernisation.



The cooperation programme focuses on technical assistance to streamline administrative procedures, improve the business environment, e-governance and digital transformation.



Speaking at the workshop, Vice Chairman of the Government Office Nguyen Xuan Thanh briefed the French side on programmes and projects on administrative reform at State agencies being carried out by the Office and ministries, agencies and localities.



Cécile Vigneau, First Counselor of the French Embassy in Vietnam, noted that digitalisation and administrative modernisation form important contents of cooperation between the two countries.



They are top priorities for the Vietnamese Government, she said, stressing that the Government has set ambitious objectives in e-government and digital government development.



To achieve the targets, Vietnam has rolled out many cooperation programmes with international partners, including France, she continued.



Highlighting mutual trust, the Counselor said the programmes have clearly identified cooperation targets.



The participating French experts shared the view that digital transformation is taking place quickly in Vietnam and made progress, and suggested the country pay more attention to resources for digital transformation./.