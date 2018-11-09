A French expert guides Vietnamese doctors on post-surgery care techniques (Photo: laodongthudo.vn)

– Ten doctors and technicians from the French-Vietnamese Association of Pneumology visited the National Lung Hospital in Hanoi from November 5-9.They and their Vietnamese peers at the hospital exchanged experience and knowledge in the areas of ribcage surgery, anaesthesia, occupational therapy, post-surgery pain control, and anatomical pathology.During their visit, experts from the association held pre-surgery consultations and took part in operations, some of which were filmed and screened live for Vietnamese and French doctors outside the operation theatre.According to Director of the Hanoi-based hospital Nguyen Viet Nhung, the health establishment has been collaborating with the association for the past decade, gaining valuable expertise from leading lung experts from France.Once only capable of carrying out a few hundred operations per year, the National Lung Hospital is now able to perform 60 ribcage surgeries every week, with increasingly better outcomes reflected in the patients’ post-surgery health and recovery.Founded in 1992, the French-Vietnamese Association of Pneumology aims to boost exchange between Vietnamese and French medical agencies in terms of healthcare, medical administration, education, research on lung disease treatment, and supporting the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory patients. –VNA