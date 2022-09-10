Vietnamese-French composer and singer Gerard Addat has composed many songs that embrace Vietnamese features and promote the country’s destinations.

This is one song from his album about Vietnam, which was released in March.

Gerard was born and raised in Ho Chi Minh City then went to France at the age of 13. Sweet and peaceful childhood memories have been a source of inspiration, and he has visited Vietnam many times over recent years.

His songs about Vietnam reflect his memories of places he has visited, like his birthplace HCM City, or Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Thua Thien-Hue, and Hanoi. They also express his sentiments when visiting his childhood school or enjoying the breeze in the Red River Delta.

Gerard frequently performs at events promoting Vietnamese culture in France.

His album about Vietnam has been a success and reached out to music lovers across the globe./.

VNA