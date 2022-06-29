Friendship association helps promote Vietnam-Canada ties
The Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association held its fourth congress for the 202-2027 term in Hanoi on June 19.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association held its fourth congress for the 202-2027 term in Hanoi on June 19.
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), hailed the performance of the association, a member of VUFO, in the just-concluded term.
She underlined people-to-people diplomacy as one of the three pillars of Vietnam’s diplomacy, and asked the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association to continue expanding the network of its partners in Canada and constantly renew the content and methods of operation towards practical and specific results in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
She also suggested the association to engage young people in its activities.
Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil affirmed that the association has contributed to the development of Vietnam-Canada relations, noting that the association has coordinated closely with the Canadian Embassy in implementing shared priorities, especially people-to-people exchange.
The congress elected a 41-strong executive committee and Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan as Chairman of the association in the new tenure./.