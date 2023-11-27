Politics Vietnam, Japan lift relations to comprehensive strategic partnership President Vo Van Thuong on November 27 described the adoption of the joint statement on the elevation of the Vietnam - Japan relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” as an important event ushering in a new chapter in the bilateral ties.

Politics Romania's National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Romania's National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).

Politics Vietnamese President holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio agreed to elevate Vietnam-Japan relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” at their talks in Tokyo on November 27.

Politics Ceremony celebrates 50-year Vietnam-France diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-France Friendship and Cooperation Association on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (1973-2023).