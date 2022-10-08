At the opening of the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - A friendship golf tournament was held on October 8 in Vientiane, the capital of Laos to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



The event saw the presence of Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung as well as other officials and businessmen from both countries.



The tournament, which draw the participation of 200 Vietnamese and Lao golfers, was organised by the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos, in collaboration with Young Entrepreneurs Association of Laos and the Embassy of Hanoi in Vientiane.



It is part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two nations.



The tournament is expected to contribute to strengthening mutual understanding between the business communities of Vietnam and Laos, as well as enriching the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations./.