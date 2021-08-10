Friendship insignia presented to outgoing Finnish Ambassador
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) hands over the a certificate of merit to the outgoing Finnish Ambassador (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Outgoing Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia during a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 10.
At the award ceremony, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said Vietnam and Finland set up diplomatic relations in 1973. In the past nearly 50 years, the countries’ traditional friendship has flourished in multiple fields such as economy, trade, education, high technology, innovation, startup, clean water, clean energy and people-to-people exchange.
During his term, the Finnish Ambassador has made significant contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Nga stated.
He has helped foster mutual understanding between the Communist Party of Vietnam and political parties in Finland, as well as collaboration between the countries’ localities and the implementation of community projects, notably the Vietnam-Finland International School and the Talent Boost programme which offers chances for Vietnamese youths to travel and work in the European nation.
The VUFO President expressed her hope that the Finnish diplomat will continue to contribute to the Vietnam-Finland traditional friendship and cooperation.
For his part, Kahiluoto said that Finland and Vietnam have paid due attention to international cooperation activities along with people-to-people exchange between the two countries.
He pledged to exert efforts in promoting the countries’ friendship, thereby further consolidating the bilateral relations in the coming time./.