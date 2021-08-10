Society Quang Tri: Big bomb in residential area safely handled The Mobile Mine Clearance Team of PeaceTrees Vietnam has successfully handled and transported a MK82 bomb weighing 227kg left from the war in the central province of Quang Tri.

Society HCM City distributes over 87 mln USD donated to COVID-19 fight More than 2 trillion VND (87.1 million USD) worth of goods, medical equipment and cash, donated in support of Ho Chi Minh City’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has been distributed promptly, the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee announced on August 9.

Society Vaccine rollout runs smoothly in Cao Bang ​ The northern province of Cao Bang, which borders China, has so far inoculated more than 52,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups, covering over 14 percent of its population.

Society Great efforts made to settle AO disaster in Vietnam Great efforts have been made by the Vietnamese Government as well as organisations and individuals at home and abroad to support victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) with a hope to ease the incomparable pain that they are suffering.